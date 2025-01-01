Mason scores 17 as UIC takes down Drake 74-70

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 17 points off of the bench to lead UIC over Drake 74-70 on Wednesday.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 17 points off of the bench to lead UIC over Drake 74-70 on Wednesday.

Mason added five assists for the Flames (10-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Javon Jackson scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line. Tyem Freeman had 15 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range).

Bennett Stirtz finished with 30 points and 12 assists for the Bulldogs (12-1, 2-1). Cam Manyawu added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Drake. Tavion Banks and Daniel Abreu both finished with nine points. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ 12-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

UIC’s next game is Saturday against Belmont on the road, and Drake hosts Murray State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.