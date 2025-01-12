Martinez has 4-point play with 7 seconds left, No. 25 Utah State rallies to beat Boise State 81-79

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez had a 4-point play with seven seconds left and No. 25 Utah State rallied…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez had a 4-point play with seven seconds left and No. 25 Utah State rallied to beat Boise State 81-79 on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory.

After Alvaro Cardenas hit a 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds remaining to give Boise State a 79-77 lead, Martinez made a 3-pointer and added a free throw.

Martinez scored 18 points to help Utah State (16-1, 6-0 Mountain West) beat Boise State (12-5, 4-2) for the fifth straight time. Deyton Albury added 14 points, Drake Allen had 13, Dexter Akanno 12 and Mason Falslev 10.

Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points for Boise State. Cardenas had 15 points and eight assists.

Takeaway

Utah State gave up a 9-0 run to start the second half and fell 13 points behind. The Aggies fought back by making 7 of 8 3-pointers in the second half.

Up next

Boise State hosts Wyoming on Tuesday night. Utah State is at UNLV on Wednesday night.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.