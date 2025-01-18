Martin and Clayton lead No. 5 Florida to an 84-60 win over Texas to start a new streak at home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 22 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 19 and No. 5 Florida beat Texas…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 22 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 19 and No. 5 Florida beat Texas 84-60 Saturday to start a new home-winning streak.

Four days after having their 16-game winning streak in Gainesville snapped by Missouri, the Gators (16-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) bounced back with more effort and energy despite dealing with more turmoil.

Assistant coach Taurean Green was on the bench two days after being publicly accused of sexual assault. ESPN reported Thursday that a formal complaint was filed with the school’s Title IX office accusing Green of kissing an athletic department employee and trying to put his hand down her pants in March 2024.

It came while the university is still investigating a Sept. 27 Title IX complaint against head coach Todd Golden that includes allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking, according to copies of the complaint.

None of it seemed to affect Florida with Texas (12-6, 1-4) visiting the O’Connell Center for the first time since 1996. The Gators made eight 3-pointers and outrebounded the Longhorns by eight.

The SEC’s leading scorer, Tre Johnson, led Texas with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Takeaways

Texas: No SEC team has had a tougher opening conference slate than the Longhorns, with losses to three top-five teams (Auburn, Tennessee and Florida).

Florida: The Gators missed nine of their first 10 shots in another lackluster start, but quickly turned it around thanks to Martin and Clayton.

Key moment

Florida used a 15-0 run in the first half to help build a double-digit lead that Texas never really challenged.

Key stat

Alex Condon finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double in his last four games.

Up next

Texas hosts Missouri on Tuesday night: Florida plays at South Carolina a day later.

