Marsh scores 32, UNC Asheville beats Winthrop 93-84

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh scored 32 points as UNC Asheville beat Winthrop 93-84 on Saturday. Marsh also added…

Marsh also added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-1 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 14 from the floor and added nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Fletcher Abee and Josh Banks had 12 points apiece.

The Eagles (13-8, 3-3) were led in scoring by Bryce Baker, who finished with 24 points. Winthrop also got 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Kelton Talford. KJ Doucet also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

