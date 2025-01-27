Marcus Tankersley scores 17 to lead Alcorn State over Bethune-Cookman 70-61

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley scored 17 points as Alcorn State beat Bethune-Cookman 70-61 on Monday night. Tankersley also…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley scored 17 points as Alcorn State beat Bethune-Cookman 70-61 on Monday night.

Tankersley also had five rebounds for the Braves (4-16, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keionte Cornelius made three 3-pointers and scored 13. Mike Pajeaud had 11 points.

The Wildcats (7-13, 4-3) were led by Daniel Rouzan with 17 points. Tre Thomas added 16 points and six rebounds. David Onanina totaled eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

