Malik Dia scores 19 points, No. 23 Mississippi beats LSU 77-65 for 3-0 start in SEC

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia scored 19 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 and No. 23 Mississippi beat LSU 77-65 on Saturday night.

The Rebels (14-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have won their first three league games for the first time in six years.

Dia, a 6-foot-9 transfer center from Belmont, made 2 of 4 3-pointers and had seven rebounds and two blocks. He was coming off a 21-point, eight-rebound performance in the Rebels’ 73-66 victory at Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Cam Carter led LSU (11-5, 0-3) with 16 points. Daimon Collins added 14, and Jordan Sears had 10.

The Rebels led 28-26 at halftime. LSU had a 15-0 run and led most of the half before Ole Miss pulled ahead on Jaemyn Brakefield’s layup at 46.1 seconds left. The Rebels opened the second half with a 22-8 run.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers had 17 turnovers leading to 23 Ole Miss points.

Ole Miss: Inside play helped Ole Miss build a 17-point lead in the middle of the second half. The Rebels outscored the Tigers 22-18 in the paint in the second half.

Key moment

Dia’s 3-pointer made it 48-32 with 12:50 left and energized the crowd.

Key stat

The Rebels rank second nationally in turnovers per game at 9.0 but had nine turnovers in the first half and 13 for the game.

Up next

Both teams are in action Tuesday night. LSU hosts Arkansas, and Ole Miss is at Alabama.

