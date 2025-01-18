Luis Jr. scores 24 points, leads St. John’s past Seton Hall 79-51

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — RJ Luis Jr.’s 24 points helped St. John’s defeat Seton Hall 79-51 on Saturday night. Luis…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — RJ Luis Jr.’s 24 points helped St. John’s defeat Seton Hall 79-51 on Saturday night.

Luis added eight rebounds for the Red Storm (16-3, 7-1 Big East Conference). Zuby Ejiofor scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line and added nine rebounds. Kadary Richmond finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Pirates (6-12, 1-6) were led by Isaiah Coleman, who recorded 11 points and six rebounds. Jahseem Felton added nine points for Seton Hall. Prince Aligbe and Garwey Dual had eight points apiece.

Luis Jr. led the Red Storm with 13 points in the first half to help build a 39-16 lead at the break.

