Lowery scores 13 off the bench, Towson downs Stony Brook 53-49

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 4:56 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Mekhi Lowery’s 13 points off of the bench helped lead Towson to a 53-49 victory against Stony Brook on Saturday.

Lowery also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (10-9, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Dylan Williamson went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Joseph Octave led the Seawolves (4-15, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Jared Frey added 16 points for Stony Brook. Ben Wight also had eight points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Seawolves.

Lowery scored six points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 25-19.

Both teams play on Thursday. Towson hosts N.C. A&T and Stony Brook hosts Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

