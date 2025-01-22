Louisiana hosts Arkansas State following Robinson’s 21-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on Arkansas State after Tamiah Robinson scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 81-73 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 7-2 on their home court. Louisiana is the top team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 6-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Louisiana’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Louisiana allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Robinson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

