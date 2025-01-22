Lorient scores 20 off the bench, North Texas beats Temple 76-67

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient’s 20 points off of the bench led North Texas to a 76-67 victory over…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient’s 20 points off of the bench led North Texas to a 76-67 victory over Temple on Wednesday night.

Lorient also contributed 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Mean Green (14-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Johnathan Massie scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Jasper Floyd and Moulaye Sissoko both finished with 12 points.

Quante Berry led the Owls (12-7, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Zion Stanford added 17 points and six rebounds for Temple. Jamal Mashburn Jr. also had 16 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for North Texas is a Sunday matchup with Florida Atlantic at home, and Temple visits UTSA on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.