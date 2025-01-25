Kiudulas and VMI host UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (9-11, 3-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (9-11, 3-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts UNC Greensboro after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 22 points in VMI’s 91-82 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Keydets are 6-2 in home games. VMI is sixth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Spartans are 5-2 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro leads the SoCon giving up only 64.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

VMI averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The Keydets and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 12.6 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ronald Polite is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

