Kalkbrenner scores 26, Creighton downs Butler 80-76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 26 points in Creighton’s 80-76 win against Butler on Saturday.

Kalkbrenner added nine rebounds, three steals, and six blocks for the Bluejays (10-6, 3-2 Big East Conference). Steven Ashworth added 22 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Neal Jamiya went 7 of 16 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Patrick McCaffery finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-10, 0-6). Pierre Brooks added 14 points and seven rebounds for Butler. Boden Kapke also had 13 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ ninth straight.

Creighton went into the half tied with Butler 43-43. Ashworth scored 14 points in the half. Creighton took the lead for good with 12:36 left in the second half on a dunk from Kalkbrenner to make it a 56-54 game.

NEXT UP

Creighton plays Tuesday against Providence at home, and Butler hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday.

