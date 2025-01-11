Josh Scovens scores 22 as Army secures 74-69 victory over Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 22 points to lead Army to a 74-69 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 22 points to lead Army to a 74-69 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Scovens added three blocks for the Black Knights (8-8, 2-2 Patriot League). Jalen Rucker totaled 14 points and nine rebounds. AJ Allenspach scored nine.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the way for the Mountain Hawks (6-9, 1-3) with 17 points. Nasir Whitlock added 15 points and Joshua Ingram recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Army went into halftime leading Lehigh 33-31. Scovens scored 10 points in the half. The second half featured 14 lead changes and was tied five times before Army secured the victory. Scovens scored 12 second-half points to help seal the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.