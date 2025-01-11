Joseph scores 28 off the bench, Providence takes down Seton Hall 91-85

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bensley Joseph scored 28 points off of the bench to help lead Providence past Seton Hall…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bensley Joseph scored 28 points off of the bench to help lead Providence past Seton Hall 91-85 on Saturday night.

Joseph added five assists for the Friars (9-8, 3-3 Big East Conference). Corey Floyd Jr. scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Oswin Erhunmwunse had 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Pirates (6-10, 1-4) were led by Isaiah Coleman, who posted 26 points. Prince Aligbe added 19 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall. Chaunce Jenkins had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Providence next plays Tuesday against Creighton on the road, and Seton Hall will visit Butler on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

