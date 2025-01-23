Johnson’s 23 help UC Davis knock off Hawaii 68-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 23 points helped UC Davis defeat Hawaii 68-66 on Thursday night. Johnson added three…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 23 points helped UC Davis defeat Hawaii 68-66 on Thursday night.

Johnson added three steals for the Aggies (12-8, 6-3 Big West Conference). Pablo Tamba scored 19 points while going 9 of 12 and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Connor Sevilla shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Rainbow Warriors (12-7, 4-4) were led in scoring by Harry Rouhliadeff, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Tanner Christensen added 11 points and eight rebounds for Hawaii. Kody Williams had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

UC Davis’ next game is nextThursday against UC Riverside on the road. Hawaii visits UC Irvine on Saturday.

