Johnson’s 20 lead Akron over Buffalo 90-58

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 20 points in Akron’s 90-58 victory against Buffalo on Tuesday night. Johnson had…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 20 points in Akron’s 90-58 victory against Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Johnson had five rebounds and five assists for the Zips (13-5, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Nate Johnson scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. James Okonkwo shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth straight victory for the Zips.

Ryan Sabol finished with 15 points for the Bulls (6-12, 1-5). Buffalo also got nine points from Anquan Boldin Jr.. Noah Batchelor also had eight points and two steals.

Akron took the lead less than 2 minutes into the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-25 at halftime, with Tavari Johnson racking up 15 points. Akron extended its lead to 61-33 during the second half, fueled by a 15-3 scoring run. Marvin Musiime-Kamali scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.