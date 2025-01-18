Jalen Rucker scores 23 points and Army takes down Boston University 68-62

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 23 points in Army’s 68-62 victory against Boston University on Saturday. Rucker…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 23 points in Army’s 68-62 victory against Boston University on Saturday.

Rucker shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Black Knights (10-8, 4-2 Patriot League). Josh Scovens scored 15 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 11 from the line.

The Terriers (9-10, 3-3) were led in scoring by Ben Roy, who finished with 17 points and three steals. Kyrone Alexander added nine points for Boston University. Azmar Abdullah finished with nine points.

Army went into halftime ahead of Boston University 41-20. Rucker put up 12 points in the half. Army was outscored by 15 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Rucker led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

