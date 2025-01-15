Jackson scores 30 points, UIC beats Murray State 97-93 in 2OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 30 points and UIC beat Murray State 97-93 in double-overtime on Wednesday night. Murray…

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 30 points and UIC beat Murray State 97-93 in double-overtime on Wednesday night.

Murray State’s Terence Harcum made three free throws with three seconds left to force the first extra period tied 76-76. He drove the lane and scored with 2.8 seconds left in the first overtime to send it to a second tied at 88-all.

Harcum hit a 3-pointer to give the Racers’ their last lead, 93-91, with 3:19 left. Jackson answered with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to help UIC pull away.

Jackson shot 12 of 20 from the floor and added five assists for the Flames (12-6, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyem Freeman scored 21 points and Filip Skobalj finished with 15.

Alden Applewhite led the way for the Racers (10-8, 4-3) with 22 points and two steals. Kylen Milton added 15 points and four steals for Murray State. Harcum had 14 points and six assists.

