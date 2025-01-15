Jackson scores 30 as Purdue Fort Wayne beats Wright State 120-113 in OT

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 30 points led Purdue Fort Wayne over Wright State 120-113 in overtime on Wednesday…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 30 points led Purdue Fort Wayne over Wright State 120-113 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jackson added seven rebounds and three steals for the Mastodons (14-6, 7-2 Horizon League). Rasheed Bello scored 27 points and added eight assists. Chandler Cuthrell shot 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding 16 rebounds.

Alex Huibregtse finished with 31 points and four assists for the Raiders (9-10, 3-5). Jack Doumbia added 23 points and 13 rebounds for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 23 points and nine rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne plays Wednesday against Oakland on the road, and Wright State visits Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.