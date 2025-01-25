Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa after Anderson’s 21-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 3-6 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 3-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Indiana State after Tytan Anderson scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 79-68 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 4-4 on their home court. Indiana State is the leader in the MVC with 12.8 fast break points.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Indiana State averages 81.2 points, 12.9 more per game than the 68.3 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 75.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 80.3 Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Harding is averaging 7.5 points for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.