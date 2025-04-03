Johnson scores 31, UCF takes down Cincinnati 88-80 in College Basketball Crown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Darius Johnson’s 31 points led UCF over Cincinnati 88-80 on Thursday in the College Basketball Crown.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Darius Johnson’s 31 points led UCF over Cincinnati 88-80 on Thursday in the College Basketball Crown.

Johnson also contributed seven assists for the Knights (19-16). Tyler Hendricks shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Moustapha Thiam went 6 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats (19-16) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Dillon Mitchell added 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Cincinnati. Simas Lukosius also had 11 points.

UCF entered halftime up 38-35. Johnson put up 18 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.