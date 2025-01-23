Houge scores 20 off the bench, Jacksonville State takes down UTEP 73-66

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Michael Houge’s 20 points off of the bench helped Jacksonville State to a 73-66 victory…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Michael Houge’s 20 points off of the bench helped Jacksonville State to a 73-66 victory against UTEP on Thursday night.

Houge also contributed seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-7, 4-2 Conference USA). Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Quel’Ron House had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Otis Frazier III finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Miners (14-5, 4-2). UTEP also got 16 points from Ahamad Bynum. Corey Camper Jr. finished with seven points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Jacksonville State visits New Mexico State and UTEP hosts Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

