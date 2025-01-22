Green Bay Phoenix take on the IU Indianapolis Jaguars on 15-game slide

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 0-9 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 0-9 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to end its 15-game skid when the Phoenix take on IU Indianapolis.

The Phoenix have gone 1-8 at home. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Roy averaging 5.2.

The Jaguars are 2-7 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is sixth in the Horizon League allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Green Bay is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.1 points for the Phoenix. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Paul Zilinskas is averaging 17.1 points for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

