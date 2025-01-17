Gray scores 22 points as Akron earns 12th win with 92-80 victory over Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Gray’s 22 points helped Akron defeat Ohio 92-80 on Friday night. Gray had five rebounds…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Gray’s 22 points helped Akron defeat Ohio 92-80 on Friday night.

Gray had five rebounds for the Zips (12-5, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Amani Lyles scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line and added six assists and three blocks. Nate Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Bobcats (10-7, 4-1) were led by Shereef Mitchell, who recorded 27 points and two steals. Ohio also got 15 points from AJ Brown. Aidan Hadaway had nine points and seven rebounds. The Bobcats ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Akron took the lead with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Gray led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-29 at the break. Lyles scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Akron went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Ohio in the second half by a three-point margin.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron visits Buffalo and Ohio squares off against Eastern Michigan on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.