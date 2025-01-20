Gray scores 22, Division II Morehouse beat Howard 79-76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaden Gray had 22 points and Division II Morehouse made 15 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaden Gray had 22 points and Division II Morehouse made 15 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over Howard on Monday night.

Morehouse went 15 of 34 from 3-point range, with a team-high five makes from Sincere Key. Gray and Cedric Taylor III added four 3-pointers apiece.

Gray shot 8 for 14 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Maroon Tigers. Taylor scored 17 points and Key had 15 points.

Marcus Dockery finished with 28 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Bison (8-11). Howard also got 16 points from Cameron Shockley-Okeke. Blake Harper finished with 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Howard was coming off a 76-73 loss to Division II Bowie State.

