Georgia Tech visits Burton and Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 3-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 3-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Georgia Tech after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 74-59 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-2 in home games. Notre Dame averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-6 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Notre Dame makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Georgia Tech averages 74.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 70.5 Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Davis is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Yellow Jackets. Javian McCollum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.