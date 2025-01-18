Garnett’s 18 help Louisiana knock off UL Monroe 65-60

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kentrell Garnett’s 18 points helped Louisiana defeat UL Monroe 65-60 on Saturday. Garnett shot 6 of…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kentrell Garnett’s 18 points helped Louisiana defeat UL Monroe 65-60 on Saturday.

Garnett shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-13, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 12 points and added nine rebounds.

The Warhawks (4-16, 0-7) were led in scoring by Jalen Bolden, who finished with 16 points and four steals. Jacob Wilson added 15 points and seven rebounds for UL Monroe. Jerry Ngopot had 11 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the ninth straight for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

