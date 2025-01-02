Frazier’s 21 help UTEP beat Louisiana Tech 70-60

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III scored 21 points as UTEP beat Louisiana Tech 70-60 on Thursday night.…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III scored 21 points as UTEP beat Louisiana Tech 70-60 on Thursday night.

Frazier added 11 rebounds for the Miners (11-3, 1-0 Conference USA). Corey Camper Jr. added 17 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had six rebounds and four steals. Devon Barnes had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1) were led in scoring by Kaden Cooper, who finished with 14 points. Sean Newman Jr. added 11 points and seven assists for Louisiana Tech. Daniel Batcho had 10 points and eight rebounds.

UTEP took the lead with 3:59 left in the first half and never looked back. Camper led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-27 at the break. Frazier scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UTEP to a 10-point victory.

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech goes on the road to play New Mexico State.

