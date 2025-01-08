Felton, Woodard lead East Carolina over Temple 80-79

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 23 points and Jayshayne Woodard made a go-ahead shot in the lane with…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 23 points and Jayshayne Woodard made a go-ahead shot in the lane with 9.9 seconds remaining as East Carolina took down Temple 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Temple quickly went the other way but Zion Stanford’s layup rolled off the rim.

Felton added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (9-7, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). C.J. Walker added 18 points while going 6 of 11 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Woodard shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Owls (9-6, 1-1) were led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who posted 22 points. Stanford added 14 points for Temple. Quante Berry also put up 13 points and four assists.

Walker scored nine points in the first half and East Carolina went into the break trailing 41-32. Felton scored 19 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. East Carolina visits Memphis and Temple travels to play Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

