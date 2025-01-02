Douglas’ 30 lead Georgia Southern past UL Monroe 90-82

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 30 points led Georgia Southern over UL Monroe 90-82 on Thursday night. Douglas added…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 30 points led Georgia Southern over UL Monroe 90-82 on Thursday night.

Douglas added six rebounds for the Eagles (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Nakavieon White added 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds and five assists. Braylhan Thomas went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (4-11, 0-2) were led by Coltie Young, who posted 20 points. Jerry Ngopot added 19 points for UL Monroe. Jalen Bolden had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia Southern hosts South Alabama and UL Monroetakes on Coastal Carolina on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

