Dionjahe Thomas’ double-double propels Southern to 69-53 victory over Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 10:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dionjahe Thomas finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds to power Southern to a 69-53 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Jordan Johnson had 10 points and Michael Jacobs scored eight for the Jaguars (9-8, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Wildcats (5-11, 2-1) were led by Daniel Rouzan, who posted 15 points. Bethune-Cookman also got eight points from Tre Thomas. Brayon Freeman also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

