Dionjahe Thomas’ double-double propels Southern to 69-53 victory over Bethune-Cookman

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dionjahe Thomas finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds to power Southern to a 69-53…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dionjahe Thomas finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds to power Southern to a 69-53 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Jordan Johnson had 10 points and Michael Jacobs scored eight for the Jaguars (9-8, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Wildcats (5-11, 2-1) were led by Daniel Rouzan, who posted 15 points. Bethune-Cookman also got eight points from Tre Thomas. Brayon Freeman also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.