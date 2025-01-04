Daughtry scores 26 off the bench, Indiana State beats Evansville 66-62

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry’s 26 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 66-62 victory…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry’s 26 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 66-62 victory over Evansville on Saturday.

Daughtry shot 9 of 17 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Sycamores (9-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Samage Teel scored eight points while going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Tayshawn Comer led the way for the Purple Aces (5-10, 2-2) with 24 points, seven assists and two steals. Evansville also got 11 points, six rebounds and four assists from Tanner Cuff. Joshua Hughes also put up 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Daughtry scored 13 points in the first half and Indiana State went into the break trailing 36-31. The second half featured five lead changes and was tied four times before Indiana State secured the victory.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Indiana State visits Valparaiso and Evansville plays Illinois State at home.

