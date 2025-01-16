Damoni Harrison’s double-double helps Southern Indiana earn 80-73 victory over Lindenwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Damoni Harrison had 26 points and 10 rebounds to guide Southern Indiana to an 80-73 victory…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Damoni Harrison had 26 points and 10 rebounds to guide Southern Indiana to an 80-73 victory over Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Jayland Randall had 17 points for the Screaming Eagles (7-10, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Jack Mielke totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jadis Jones led the way for the Lions (8-10, 3-4) with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Anias Futrell added 17 points and three blocks. Reggie Bass had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

