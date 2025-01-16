Live Radio
Damoni Harrison’s double-double helps Southern Indiana earn 80-73 victory over Lindenwood

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 11:47 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Damoni Harrison had 26 points and 10 rebounds to guide Southern Indiana to an 80-73 victory over Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Jayland Randall had 17 points for the Screaming Eagles (7-10, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Jack Mielke totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jadis Jones led the way for the Lions (8-10, 3-4) with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Anias Futrell added 17 points and three blocks. Reggie Bass had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

