Cornish scores 25, Dartmouth downs Brown 84-83

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 25 points and his two foul shots with 18 seconds left gave Dartmouth an 84-83 win over Brown on Saturday.

Cornish added six rebounds for the Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League). Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 23 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and added 20 rebounds. Connor Amundsen shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (9-8, 1-3) were led by AJ Lesburt Jr., who posted 21 points and two steals. Lyndel Erold added 20 points for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. also had 17 points and 10 assists.

Both teams next play Friday. Dartmouth visits Cornell and Brown goes on the road to play Pennsylvania.

