Conners scores 18 points as Sacred Heart knocks off Niagara 86-77

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Mekhi Conner’s 18 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Niagara 86-77 on Saturday.

Conner had nine assists for the Pioneers (8-12, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Anquan Hill shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jaeden Marshall led the way for the Purple Eagles (7-13, 2-7) with 16 points. Niagara also got 15 points from Justin Page. Justice Smith also had 13 points and two steals.

Sacred Heart’s next game is Sunday against Manhattan at home, and Niagara visits Canisius on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

