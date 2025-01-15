Coleman puts up 18 in Nevada’s 68-62 win over Air Force

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tre Coleman’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat Air Force 68-62 on Tuesday night. Coleman had nine…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tre Coleman’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat Air Force 68-62 on Tuesday night.

Coleman had nine rebounds and three steals for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 2-4 Mountain West Conference). Kobe Sanders scored 11 points and added five assists. Nick Davidson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 0 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Ethan Taylor led the Falcons (3-14, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Kyle Marshall added 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for Air Force. Jeffrey Mills had nine points. The Falcons prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

Davidson scored seven points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 35-33. Coleman put up 11 second-half points and Nevada secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied four times.

