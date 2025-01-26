Clemson faces Syracuse in conference matchup

Syracuse Orange (7-12, 1-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-9, 4-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (7-12, 1-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-9, 4-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Woolley and Syracuse take on Loyal McQueen and Clemson in ACC action.

The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Clemson has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange have gone 1-7 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is third in the ACC scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Kyra Wood averaging 9.5.

Clemson’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Orange face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.2 points. McQueen is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Wood is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

