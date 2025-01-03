Central Connecticut State earns 74-59 win over Saint Francis (PA)

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 26 points as Central Connecticut State beat Saint Francis (PA) 74-59 on Friday…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 26 points as Central Connecticut State beat Saint Francis (PA) 74-59 on Friday night.

Jones shot 11 for 15, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Blue Devils (10-4, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Devin Haid scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Abdul Momoh shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Valentino Pinedo finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash (5-10, 0-1). Riley Parker added 12 points for Saint Francis (PA). Bobby Rosenberger III also had eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Sunday. Cent. Conn. St. visits Mercyhurst and Saint Francis (PA)plays Stonehill at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

