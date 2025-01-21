Boston University visits Benigni and Navy

Navy hosts Boston University after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy's 73-69 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 3-3 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Boston University after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 73-69 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 on their home court. Navy is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Terriers are 3-3 against conference opponents. Boston University gives up 67.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Navy scores 71.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 67.5 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 65.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Navy allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lysander Rehnstrom is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 4.9 points.

Ben Roy is averaging 3.5 points for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

