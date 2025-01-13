Blake Harper’s double-double propels Howard to 90-75 victory over Coppin State

Blake Harper scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-75 on Monday night.

Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash)

Marcus Dockery made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range and scored 24 for the Bison (8-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 20 points and shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (2-16, 1-3) were led by Jonathan Dunn with 23 points. Toby Nnadozie added 20 points and eight rebounds. Peter Oduro had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

