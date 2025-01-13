Live Radio
Blake Harper’s double-double propels Howard to 90-75 victory over Coppin State

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 11:06 PM

Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Harper scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-75 on Monday night.

Marcus Dockery made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range and scored 24 for the Bison (8-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 20 points and shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (2-16, 1-3) were led by Jonathan Dunn with 23 points. Toby Nnadozie added 20 points and eight rebounds. Peter Oduro had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

