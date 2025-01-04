Barnes puts up 17 as UTEP defeats Sam Houston 81-72

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Devon Barnes had 17 points in UTEP’s 81-72 win against Sam Houston on Saturday night.…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Devon Barnes had 17 points in UTEP’s 81-72 win against Sam Houston on Saturday night.

Barnes went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Miners (12-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Corey Camper Jr. scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. David Terrell Jr. shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Miners.

Marcus Boykin led the Bearkats (7-8, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Lamar Wilkerson added 16 points for Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner had 14 points and eight rebounds.

UTEP took the lead with 8:51 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-29 at halftime, with Camper racking up nine points. UTEP used a 15-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 54-36 with 13:34 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

