Ashby scores 20 as Queens downs Lipscomb 75-73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 20 points, Bryce Cash made a go-ahead layup with 5.4 seconds left and Queens defeated Lipscomb 75-73 on Thursday night.

Will Pruitt went coast-to-coast, but his layup rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

Ashby shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Royals (10-6, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kalib Mathews scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Jaxon Pollard shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Gyasi Powell led the way for the Bisons (10-6, 2-1) with 16 points. Dylan Faulkner added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Lipscomb. Jacob Ognacevic had 15 points.

