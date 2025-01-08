Arkansas visits Auburn after Higginbottom’s 23-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-10, 0-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-10, 0-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Auburn after Izzy Higginbottom scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 90-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 in home games. Auburn scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-2 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Auburn makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Arkansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Razorbacks meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers.

Kiki Smith is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

