Anderson’s 17 lead George Mason over St. Bonaventure 75-62

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 17 points in George Mason’s 75-62 win against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

Anderson shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Patriots (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Brayden O’Connor shot 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Melvin Council Jr. finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bonnies (15-5, 3-4). St. Bonaventure also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Duane Thompson.

Anderson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-31 at the break. Maddox led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

George Mason’s next game is Wednesday against Loyola Chicago at home. St. Bonaventure visits VCU on Friday.

