Alfred Worrell Jr. scores 20 as Southern Miss tops Texas State 92-88 in OT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 20 points as Southern Mississippi beat Texas State 92-88 in overtime on Saturday.

Southern Miss scored the final five points of the game at free-throw line in the final 11 seconds. Denijay Harris made a pair of foul shots with two seconds left to wrap up the win. Harris hit the second of two free throws with 27 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 76.

Worrell shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Harris scored 19 points and added 16 rebounds. Deantoni Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Mark Drone led the Bobcats (9-8, 2-3) with 30 points, four steals and two blocks. Tylan Pope added 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kaden Gumbs finished with 16 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

