Aletan puts up 17 in Yale’s 83-67 win over Dartmouth

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Aletan’s 17 points helped Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-67 on Monday.

Aletan also contributed five rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs (10-6, 3-0 Ivy League). Bez Mbeng scored 16 points and added five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Nick Townsend finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Ryan Cornish led the way for the Big Green (7-9, 1-2) with 16 points. Jackson Munro added 13 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play Saturday. Yale hosts Harvard and Dartmouth squares off against Brown on the road.

