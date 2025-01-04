Alabama State beats Mississippi Valley State 84-55

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Micah Octave scored 14 points as Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 84-55 on Saturday night.…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Micah Octave scored 14 points as Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 84-55 on Saturday night.

Octave added nine rebounds for the Hornets (5-9, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). CJ Hines scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six assists. Amarr Knox had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Delta Devils (2-12, 0-1) were led by Alvin Stredic Jr., who recorded 21 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Sanders added 10 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. Arthur Tate also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

