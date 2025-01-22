Air Force hosts Wyoming following Fertig’s 22-point performance

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-8, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 1-5 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-8, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 1-5 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Air Force after Allyson Fertig scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 72-71 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Falcons have gone 7-2 at home. Air Force is fourth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Cowgirls are 4-2 in conference games. Wyoming is third in the MWC giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Air Force’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Cowgirls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Fertig is averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.