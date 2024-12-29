Young and Murray State host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-3) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays…

Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Illinois State after Katelyn Young scored 23 points in Murray State’s 110-79 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Racers are 3-1 on their home court. Murray State leads the MVC with 37.8 points in the paint led by Halli Poock averaging 9.0.

The Redbirds are 2-2 on the road. Illinois State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Murray State averages 90.1 points, 23.1 more per game than the 67.0 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Murray State allows.

The Racers and Redbirds meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Racers.

Elyce Knudsen is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

