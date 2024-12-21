Live Radio
Williams-Dryden scores 22 as West Georgia defeats Brewton-Parker 107-61

The Associated Press

December 21, 2024, 4:43 PM

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 22 points in West Georgia’s 107-61 win over Brewton-Parker on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden had nine rebounds and three steals for the Wolves (2-11). Tauris Watson scored 16 points and added six assists. Kolten Griffin had 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

The Barons were led by Dre Burroughs, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Brewton-Parker also got 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals from Grant Sanders. Bobby Lee Blackwell III finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

