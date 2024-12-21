Williams-Dryden scores 22 as West Georgia defeats Brewton-Parker 107-61

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 22 points in West Georgia’s 107-61 win over Brewton-Parker on Saturday. Williams-Dryden had…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 22 points in West Georgia’s 107-61 win over Brewton-Parker on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden had nine rebounds and three steals for the Wolves (2-11). Tauris Watson scored 16 points and added six assists. Kolten Griffin had 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

The Barons were led by Dre Burroughs, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Brewton-Parker also got 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals from Grant Sanders. Bobby Lee Blackwell III finished with 11 points.

